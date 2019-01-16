App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata's Trent buys 1.5 lakh sq ft space in Lodha's project

Of the 5 floors, the company, as the first and anchor client, has bought four floors on an outright basis, while one floor has been taken on a long-term lease and the deal is valued at about Rs 300 crore for a total 1.5 lakh sq ft leasable area, Lodha said in a statement issued Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a major commercial deal, Tata Group's retail arm Trent has acquired five floors of office space in Lodha Group's commercial building Lodha Excelus New Cuffe Parade for a transaction value of Rs 300 crore.

Of the 5 floors, the company, as the first and anchor client, has bought four floors on an outright basis, while one floor has been taken on a long-term lease and the deal is valued at about Rs 300 crore for a total 1.5 lakh sq ft leasable area, Lodha said in a statement issued Wednesday.

"The transaction has been done at a value of around Rs 60 crore per floor, implying a deal value of Rs 300 crore, which makes the building worth Rs 1800 crore. We have just completed the first office building at this project with over 8 lakh sqft of leaseable area and we are starting work on the second office building of about 11 lakh sqft soon," Lodha group Regional CEO Shaishav Dharia said.

He further said the company has a few projects under development which will be completed over the next three years, giving us an annuity business worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

Lodha Excelus at New Cuffe Parade, is a mixed-use development spread over 23 acres and encompassing 10 residential and three commercial towers.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Lodha project #Trent

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.