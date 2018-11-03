App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 09:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tatas planning steel plant in Gadchiroli: Nitin Gadkari

Gadchiroli with its iron ore and other mineral deposits has tremendous potential for industry, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on November 2 that the Tata group is planning to set up a steel plant in Gadchiroli district in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Addressing the Indo-French Conclave, he said Gadchiroli with its iron ore and other mineral deposits has tremendous potential for industry.

He also informed the gathering about huge potential of the Vidarbha region for trade and industry.
