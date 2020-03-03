App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tatas pay additional Rs 2,000cr to govt towards AGR dues: Sources

The additional payment of over and above Rs 2,197 crore it has already submitted to the government, is aimed at covering any reconciliation differences, the source added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tatas have made an additional payment of about Rs 2,000 crore to the telecom department on ad hoc basis towards their AGR liabilities, a source said.

The government estimated Tata's dues at about Rs 14,000 crore.

The government estimated Tata's dues at about Rs 14,000 crore.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #AGR #Business #Companies #Tata

