Tata vs Mistry | I feel like in a T20 match, will try to bat like Hardik Pandya, Cyrus Mistry's counsel tells SC

Hardik Pandya (Image: Twitter/@hardikpandya7)

Cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya, known for his fiery quick knocks, found a mention in the Supreme Court on December 17 during final hearings in the dispute between Tata Group’s holding company, Tata Sons Ltd, and Shapoorji Pallonji Groups’ Cyrus Mistry.



TATA v MISTRY

I have 12 balls and 40 runs. I l try and be Hardik Pandya: Dwarkadas on the limited time allotted to him. December 17, 2020

On being allowed a limited time to argue, Cyrus Mistry's Counsel Janak Dwarkadas told the bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, that "I feel like I'm in a T20 match with 12 balls left and 40 runs to score. I will now try to bat like Hardik Pandya".

The hearing in the high-profile corporate dispute ended on December 17 and the top court has given one week to parties to file written notes.

Both Tata Sons and Mistry have challenged a December 18, 2019, order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) which had ordered the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as the Chairperson of Tata Sons.

The Supreme Court had on January 10, 2020, stayed the NCLAT's December 2019 order, in which it had stated that the proceedings of the Board meeting of Tata Sons held on October 24, 2016, removing Cyrus Mistry as Chairperson were illegal, according to Bar and Bench.

It had also directed that Ratan Tata should not take any decision in advance which requires a majority decision of the Board of Directors of Tata Sons or a majority in the Annual General Meeting.