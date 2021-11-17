MARKET NEWS

Tata Value Homes to invest Rs 600 crore in Noida Eureka Park project

The towers will have around 650 units of 3BHK configuration. The first phase of the project saw sales of more than 850 apartments.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST

Tata Value Homes, a 100 percent subsidiary of Tata Housing, has announced the launch of the Phase 2 of its Eureka Park project in Noida Sector 150 and plans to invest Rs 600 crore in it.


The towers will have around 650 units of 3BHK configuration. The first phase of the project saw sales of more than 850 apartments within 24 months of its launch.


“With Eureka Park Phase 2, we will be adding approximately 650 units of 3BHK to address the demands of the homebuyers in the region. We would be investing around Rs 600 crore for the development of this phase,” said Sanjay Dutt, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd.

The project will feature app-controlled automation to run smart home appliances, keyless home entry through passcode at an additional cost, gazebos with Wi-Fi access along with RFID-assisted parking.

