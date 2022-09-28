Tata Tiago EV launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh. Check details

Nearly three weeks after announcing its plans to get into the electric hatchback segment, Tata Motors has introduced the battery powered Tiago, which is available in four variants – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech LUX- and is priced in the range of Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs. 11.79 lakh, ex-showroom India ( see table below).

However, the Mumbai-based automaker maintained that the prices are introductory and would be applicable for the first 10,000 customers only. While the bookings for the model will commence on 10th October, 2022, the deliveries of the vehicle will kick off by January 2023. Tata Tiago EV's 2,000 units will be reserved for its existing EV customers.

With the launch of the Tiago EV, Tata Motors now has three models in its passenger vehicle portfolio, which also comprise Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Tiago. The new passenger EV is based on the Ziptron technology, which the company claims is an-house developed high voltage architecture featuring a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor.

Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Managing Director, while unveiling the model said, “With the launch of the Tiago EV, the nation can take a giant leap forward in an ideal fun hatch which offers premium, safety and technology features, eco-friendly footprint, spirited performance, all made even more desirable with the added advantage of a low cost of ownership. " He also revealed that the new model comes with two options of battery packs and four different charging solutions.

The Tiago EV is offered in two battery pack options-24 Kwh and 19.2 kWh giving a range of 315kms and 250kms respectively on a single charge (As per Modified Indian Driving Cycle certification) . The company claims that the Tiago EV can attain It has a power output of 55kW and a peak torque of 114 Nm and is claimed to attain a top speed of 0-60 kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

The e-Tiago gets four charging options and can be charged using a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger, and DC Fast charger as well. The company revealed that this e-car will be offered with 1,60,000 kilometre-battery and motor warranty. It will also be available in two driving modes-City and Sport.

The e-hatch will be equipped with 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8-speaker Harman infotainment system, and other connected car technologies. It also comes equipped with automatic projector headlamps, fog lamps and dual-tone alloy wheels.

It is to be mentioned that Tata Motors currently is the market leader in the passenger vehicle EV market in India, with a market share of around 88 per cent, with Nexon EV leading the sales charts.

"As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on the road," Chandra had said earlier.

Chandra had earlier revealed that it foresees 20 per cent of its total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market to come from electric vehicles in the next three years.