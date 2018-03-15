App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 14, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Teleservices to phase out CDMA service in Delhi from March 19

The company is learnt to have already closed CDMA service in some of the circles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices on Wednesday said it will start closing its CDMA service in Delhi circle from March 19.

"...we will be phasing out our CDMA network effective 19-Mar 2018 and hence you need to switch your Tata Photon connection to our GSM network or move to another service provider," Tata Teleservices said in its communication to customers in Delhi service area.

Email query sent to Tata Teleservices for additional details and comments did not elicit any reply.

The debt-ridden Tata Teleservices is in process of transferring its wireless business asset to telecom major Bharti Airtel.

