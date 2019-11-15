App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Tele (Maha) posts Rs 2,335 cr loss for Jul-Sep

Tata Teleservices ( Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) made a provision of Rs 2,151 crore following the Supreme Court order on calculation of annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) on November 15 posted a loss of Rs 2,335 crore on account of provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues. The company had recorded a loss of Rs 383.06 crore in the same period a year ago.

Tata Teleservices ( Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) made a provision of Rs 2,151 crore following the Supreme Court order on calculation of annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies.

The apex court last month upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual AGR, a share of which has to be paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer.

Close

The revenue of TTML declined by about 16 percent to Rs 270.35 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 321.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

related news

Though the company has demerged its consumer mobile business, the Department of Telecom has not taken the same on record.

"The Company understands that DoT has filed Special leave Petitions against BAL (Bharti Airtel) in Hon'ble Supreme Court challenging interim orders of TDSAT," TTML said in a note.

Shares of TTML closed at Rs 2.71 a unit, down by 3.56 percent compared to previous close, at the BSE on Friday.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 10:23 pm

tags #Business #India #Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) #Telecom

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.