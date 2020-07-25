Tata Tech benches close to 400 employees amid COVID-19: Report

Tata Technologies has reportedly put close to 400 employees on the bench - with many opting for paid leave, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“In response to the changed business environment … we have undertaken several actions including optimisation of our bench resources,” said a Tata Technologies spokesperson said as per a report by The Economic Times.

They added that the move is among several actions taken to make the company “nimble, responsive and flexible.”

The employees will continue to be on the payroll and covered under the company health policy till 2020-end, they added. For benched employees that do not choose to go on leave, the other option is a statutory redundancy process.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

“An overwhelming majority of such employees have opted to go on paid/unpaid leave option as it allows them to be on the rolls and also covered under group Mediclaim which is important under current circumstances. We intend to bring them back on full time roles if demand comes back, as anticipated,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile on the employees’ behalf, the National Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has approached the Labour Commission, Pune seeking “appropriate legal action” against Tata Technologies.

NITES General Secretary Harpreet Saluja told the paper that employees have been asked to respond to the same by July 22 and were informed of the action taken through email. Saluja added that Tata Technologies was urged to follow Group Chairman Ratan Tata’s edicts on retrenchment of employees in these unprecedented times.