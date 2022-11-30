 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata steps up aviation reboot with Singapore Airlines deal

Bloomberg
Nov 30, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

“India needs a high-quality, dependable long haul and ultra-long haul airline to meet the country’s air connectivity requirements,” CAPA Centre for Aviation said in a statement following the announcement that Vistara will merge with Air India. Singapore Airlines will invest $250 million for a 25% stake in the national carrier, which will become India’s second-biggest airline.

The merger of Tata Group’s joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd. into Air India Ltd. should help consolidate the aviation sector in the South Asian nation and provide fresh growth opportunities for the flag carrier after years of mismanagement and losses.

“The combination of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines will provide Air India with the requisite strategic expertise, industry capabilities, access to capital and determination to create an airline that India will be proud of,” Sydney-based CAPA said.

For Tata, the merger marks the start of yet another chapter in its long and tumultuous history in aviation. The conglomerate set up Air India in 1932, originally flying mail between Karachi and Bombay, now known as Mumbai. It was taken over by the government in the 1950s and only bought back by Tata last year in a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for privatization.

Tata embarked on two other ventures in the middle of the last decade with Vistara and AirAsia India, but both failed to make money even prior to the Covid pandemic. The conglomerate also owned Air India Express, established in 2005, leaving it with four different airlines in a highly competitive and fragmented market.

Bloomberg News reported on Tata’s plan to integrate the four carriers earlier in November.