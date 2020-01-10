App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises Euro 1.75 bn to refinance debt

The facilities have also been contracted at favourable terms and more efficient pricing, besides extending the maturity profile relative to the existing ones, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tata Steel
Tata Steel
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel on January 10 said its Netherlands subsidiary has executed agreements for the refinancing of its bank debt and has raised term-loan facilities of EUR 1.75 billion from 19 banks. Tata Steel Netherlands Holdings B V (TSNHBV), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd, has raised the long-term fund.

"This represents a reduction of EUR 500 million versus the external debt outstanding in Tata Steel Europe as of March 2019, enabling the standalone European business to have a more robust balance sheet, while it is also putting in significant efforts at restructuring and improving its operating performance," the company said in a statement.

The facilities have also been contracted at favourable terms and more efficient pricing, besides extending the maturity profile relative to the existing ones, it added.

Close

"The new financing has more flexible terms and better pricing that will provide greater financial headroom to the business in the coming years," said Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, Tata Steel.

related news

The Company was able to complete this financing despite all the volatility in the financial markets, demonstrating the strong confidence enjoyed by Tata Steel in the financial community, the official added.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum.

It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 10:18 pm

tags #Business #Tata Steel

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.