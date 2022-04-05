Tata Steel India's FY22 provisional output comes in at 19 mt, 13% up YoY

Tata Steel India's annual crude steel production jumped to 19.06 million tonnes during financial year 2021-22, as per the provisional numbers released by the Jamshedpur-based manufacturer on April 5.

"Tata Steel India achieved highest ever annual crude steel production of around 19 million tons, with a growth of 13 percent YoY despite the COVID 2nd wave related disruption early in the financial year," the company informed the stock exchanges.

During Q4 of FY22, crude steel production increased by two percent quarter-on-quarter and stood at 4.9 mt, it added.

Tata Steel India's delivery volume increased to 18.27 mt, as per the provisional data, which is six percent higher as compared to 17.3 mt recorded in FY21.

In Q4 FY22, deliveries grew by 16 percent QoQ to 5.12 mt, which is "the highest ever quarterly deliveries", the company said.

The deliveries under 'automotive and special products’ segment deliveries increased by 27 percent YoY in FY22 to cross 2.5 mt-mark, the regulatory filing noted.

Under ‘branded products and retail’ segment, the deliveries increased by 11 percent to cross 5.2 mt. In the ‘industrial products and projects’ segment, deliveries increased by 12 percent during the fiscal to cross 6.3 mt, it further added.

Tata Steel's Europe arm recorded a six percent surge in output in FY22 at 10.12 mt, and the total deliveries increased by two percent in the same period to 8.99 mt, a statement said. During Q4 FY22, however, the production was down by nine percent QoQ to 2.33 mt "due to operational issues primarily in UK", it noted.

Tata Steel Thailand's annual production during the fiscal came in at 1.29 mt, which was lower as compared to 1.33 mt in FY22. The quarterly production marginally increased to 0.34 mt as compared to 0.32 mt in Q3 FY22.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes