you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel's committee of directors approves raising up to Rs 7,000 cr via NCDs

Tata Steel Ltd (TSL) on Monday said it has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
In a BSE filing, TSL said the committee of directors, constituted by the board, has approved the proposal of issue of unsecured, redeemable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 7,000 crore.

On the terms and conditions, the company said it will be issued on a private placement basis to all eligible investors.

Close

It said up to 70,000 NCDs of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating up to Rs 7,000 crore will be issued in one or more issues.

According to the filing, the first issue that comprises up to Rs 1,000 crore along with a greenshoe option to raise another to Rs 1,000 crore will be allotted on April 17.

"Subsequent issuances of NCDs will have different base size, with or without greenshoe option," it said.

The NCDs will be listed and traded on the BSE's wholesale debt market segment.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 08:58 am

