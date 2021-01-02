MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Steel transfers stake in processing arms to TSDPL

Tata Steel said that the step was taken to reorganise the company's India footprint into four clusters to drive scale, synergies and simplification.

PTI
January 02, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
File image: Tata Steel

File image: Tata Steel

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel on January 1 said it has transferred its stake in two companies to TSDPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the firm, as part of reorganising its India footprint.

"...the company today transferred the 51 percent stake it holds in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private Ltd (JCAPCPL) and 50 percent stake it holds in Tata BlueScope Steel Private Ltd (TBSPL) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd (TSDPL)," it said in a regulatory filing.

The step was taken to reorganise the company's India footprint into four clusters to drive scale, synergies and simplification, and to create value for all stakeholders, the steel maker said.

The transfer will help consolidate its downstream steel processing services, it said.steel processing services, it said.

As on March 31, 2020, the net worth of JCAPCPL was Rs 428.60 crore, while the same for TBSPL was Rs 469.97 crore.

Close

TSDPL was created to bring steel service centre solutions for the first time to industrial customers.

It was originally set up in 1997 as Tata Ryerson Ltd., a joint venture between Tata Steel of India and Ryerson Inc. of the US. Tata Steel acquired the entire equity of Ryerson Inc in 2009. TSDPL processed 2.6 million tonne of steel in 2019.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Tata Steel
first published: Jan 2, 2021 07:56 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.