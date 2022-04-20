 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia

Reuters
Apr 20, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST

All of the company's steel manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia, Tata Steel said.

Tata Steel will stop doing business with Russia, the Indian steel major said on Wednesday, making it the latest global company to cut ties with the country for invading Ukraine.

"Tata Steel does not have any operations or employees in Russia. We have taken a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia," Tata Steel said in a statement.

TAGS: #Business #Russia Ukraine crisis #Tata Steel
first published: Apr 20, 2022 07:29 pm
