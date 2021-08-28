MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Steel to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Jharkhand in next 3 years to expand capacities

The Jharkhand government aims to facilitate investment to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore in the state and generate 5 lakh jobs through two days investors meeting that concluded on Saturday.

PTI
August 28, 2021 / 07:01 PM IST
File image

File image

Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Saturday expressed commitment to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Jharkhand in the next three years to augment capacities. The commitment was made at the launch of Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP) 2021 here, launched by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Jharkhand government aims to facilitate investment to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore in the state and generate 5 lakh jobs through two days investors meeting that concluded on Saturday here. "Tata Steel plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the next three years in Jharkhand with expansion of capacities of coal and iron ore mines and downstream value added steel portfolio," Chanakya Choudhary, Vice President – Corporate Services, Tata Steel, told PTI.

ALSO READ: SAIL to invest Rs 4,000 crore in Jharkhand over 3 years, to augment Gua mines capacity to 10 MT

Choudhary said Tata Steel was in Jharkhand for the past 114 years and it was home to the steel company. Soren said: "You all are part of Jharkhand family. And we want our family to grow further so that the rich identity of the state comes in front of the country and the world."

The chief minister said that an upgraded industrial policy has been prepared and it is a matter of pride that Tata Steel has expressed willingness to invest in Jharkhand. Tata Steel is Asia's first integrated private sector steel company dealing with mining to manufacturing and marketing of finished products. It is the flagship company of the Tata group and is among the top-ten global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum.

Close

Related stories

It has a revenue to the tune of Rs 1,84,191.47 crore. It is the world's second-most geographically diversified steel producer, having operations in 26 countries and commercial presence in over 50 countries.

The larger production facilities are in India, the UK, the Netherlands, Thailand, Singapore, China and Australia. Tata Steel Limited (India), Tata Steel Europe Limited (formerly Corus), NatSteel and Tata Steel Thailand are the operating companies within the Group. The company's raw material operations are spread across India and Canada, the key manufacturing functions are performed by the raw materials and iron-making groups, while the Shared Services provides maintenance support for a smooth production.

Eyeing to attract big-ticket investments and make Jharkhand a leading hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles, among others, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday had offered sops and facilities to mega industrial players including Tatas, Vedanta, SAIL, NTPC and Maruti Suzuki. "During one on on meeting with Tata Group officials, the Chief Minister asked them why can't they open an electric vehicles manufacturing plant in the state," an official privy to the meeting told PTI.

Tata Motors, one of the leading automobile manufacturers, has one of its manufacturing plants already located in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. A Tata Group senior official said that the discussions centred around the proposed EV policy of the state and expansion of group activities in the state, and the group would soon come out with suggestions in this regard.
PTI
Tags: #Hemant Soren #Jharkhand #JIIPP #Tata Group #Tata Steel
first published: Aug 28, 2021 07:01 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.