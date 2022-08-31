English
    Tata Steel to implode obsolete unit at Jamshedpur coke oven facility on September 4

    The move is aimed at introducing an advanced environment-friendly new coke oven unit.

    PTI
    August 31, 2022 / 10:54 PM IST

    Domestic steelmaker Tata Steel on Wednesday said it will go for implosion of an obsolete unit at its non-operational coke oven facility in Jamshedpur on September 4.

    In the coming months, the domestic steelmaker will go for implosions of three more obsolete units -- a coal tower and two chimneys at the coke oven facility. "Tata Steel will undertake a planned implosion of an obsolete unit (Model Repair Shop of 12-metre height) at a non-operational coke oven facility in Jamshedpur on Sunday, September 4, 2022," the company said in a statement.

    Tata Steel has already sought all necessary approvals and no-objection certificates from the relevant authorities. This implosion will be carried out by the company's contract partner Edifice & Jet Demolition South Africa.
