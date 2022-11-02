Tata Steel supplies 1,200-tonne slag to BRO for road construction in Arunachal

Tata Steel on Wednesday said it has supplied 1,200-tonne steel slag to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for road construction in Arunachal Pradesh under project Arunank.

BRO is a premier organisation constructing and maintaining infrastructure in the most challenging terrain of India.

Under project Arunank, set up in 2008, construction and maintenance of roads are being undertaken by BRO in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

In a statement, Tata Steel said it has "dispatched the first ever consignment of Tata Aggreto, the company's branded steel slag aggregates to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for construction of roads in Arunachal Pradesh under Project Arunank".

Tata Steel has supplied 1,200 tonnes of steel slag for project Arunank from the company's plant in Jamshedpur.

The rakes of Tata Aggreto and Tata Nirman steel slag aggregates were virtually flagged off by Union Minister of Science & Technology Jitendra Singh.

"We are committed to deliver sustainable products having minimal ecological footprint by adopting newer technologies and developing new products & applications.

"We are happy to note that BRO under Arunank Division in association with CRRI will be constructing roads in Arunachal Pradesh, and we are proud to partner in this pioneering initiative for nation building," Tata Steel Vice President - Iron Making - Uttam Singh said.

Slag is a by-product of steel manufacturing. The use of such material in road construction will not only increase its durability but also help in reducing the cost of construction, Rakesh Singhal, former Executive Director (ED) at SAIL said.