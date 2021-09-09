Tata Steel starts using electric vehicle to transport finished steel at Jamshedpur

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, Sudhansu Pathak, Vice-President, Steel Manufacturing, Tata Steel, referred to the adoption of this technology as a very important initiative to reduce carbon footprint and further the cause of sustainability. “The initiative is a reinforcement of Tata Steel’s commitment as a responsible corporate towards the residents of the city,” he added.

Peeyush Gupta, Vice-President, Supply Chain, Tata Style, said that the initiative is aimed at reduction of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and will help protect the environment in the long run.

The EVs being deployed comprise a 2.5 tonne, 275kWh Lithium-ion battery pack with a sophisticated cooling system with a battery management system having capability to operate at ambient temperatures up to 60°C.

The battery pack is powered by a 160 kWh charger set-up which is able to charge the battery from 0 to 100 per cent in 95 minutes. With zero tail-pipe emission, each EV would reduce the GHG footprint by more than 125 tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent every year, it added.