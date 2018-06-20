Tata Steel starts despatch of Tiscrome from Gopalpur Plant

Tata Steel has started despatch of Ferro Chrome branded as Tata Tiscrome from its ferro chrome plant located in Gopalpur Industrial Park in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The recently commissioned first green field ferro-chrome plant of Tata Steel achieved a major milestone with the first ever despatch of ferro chrome from the plant getting flagged off on June 18, a company release said.

Chanakya Chaudhary, vice president, Raw Materials, Tata Steel and Arun Misra vice president, Project Gopalpur, Tata Steel and MD, TSSEZ flagged off the despatch.

The first despatches were made to Tata Steel's distributors in North and West India. To mark this special occasion, both the distributors extended support of Rs 5 lakh each to "Daughters of Charity Mary Villa Home", an old age home in Ganjam district, it said.

As part of the anchor investment in Tata Steel's Gopalpur Industrial Park, the Ferro-chrome plant has an installed capacity of 55,000 tonne per annum (TPA). It is a unique environment-friendly plant with state-of-the-art pollution control equipment and technology such as the ETP (Effluent Treatment Plant) and STP (Sewage Treatment Plant).

It has 100 per cent water harvesting facility that caters to most of the water needs of the plant. It has an indigenously built semi-closed hybrid furnace, which is first of its kind in India and components procured from all over the world to maintain high standards of quality and safety. Also, it is the first plant in India to use briquetting method of chrome ore fines agglomeration with ore proportionating facility, it said.

It has factory stuffing yard inside the plant premises which has concept to directly dispatch to customers through containers QA Checked, weighed, sealed & customs clearance at site.

Besides the plant at Gopalpur, Tata Steel has three other Ferro-alloys plants in Odisha - a 65,000 TPA plant at Bamnipal in Keonjhar district, 55,000 ferro Manganese plant in Joda and one at Athagarh in Cuttack district of 55,000 TPA capacity under the management of its 100 per cent subsidiary TS Alloys, the release added.