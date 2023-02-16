 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Steel signs MoU with CBRI for sustainable mining solutions

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

The MoU was signed by D B Sundara Ramam, vice president Raw Materials, Tata Steel, and Prof. R. Pradeep Kumar, director CBRI, here on Tuesday, a company press release said.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), a constituent of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), signed an MoU to collaborate on research, academic growth, and sustainable solutions in mining.

The MoU was signed by D B Sundara Ramam, vice president Raw Materials, Tata Steel, and Prof. R. Pradeep Kumar, director CBRI, here on Tuesday, a company press release said.

Under the agreement, CBRI will provide scientific inputs to Tata Steel on slope stability analysis and control measures in mining areas and affordable and sustainable green housing technologies for the rehabilitation and resettlement of families in mining areas.

The partnership will also include technical training and workshops on geotechnical understanding and other scientific areas related to mining, the release said.