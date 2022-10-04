Tata Steel sells 19% stake in Oman mining arm AI Rimal

Tata Steel has concluded the divestment of its 19% equity stake in AI Rimal to Tanmia, it informed the exchanges today. With this divestment, the company’s shareholding in Al Rimal Mining LLC has reduced from 70% to 51%.

Tata Steel signed a definitive agreement to induct Oman National Investments Development Company (Tanmia) as a shareholder in Al Rimal Mining LLC in May 2019.

Al Rimal Mining LLC, a step-down subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited and was formed with the objective of limestone mining in Oman, according to Tata Steel’s notification to the exchanges.

The other existing shareholders of Al Rimal Mining LLC will also sell their part stake of 11 percent to Tanmia, according to media reports.

Tata Steel in late September announced that the board has approved the scheme of amalgamation between seven of its group companies and itself which are Tata Steel Long Products, The Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, TRF Limited, the Indian Steel & Wire Products, Tata Steel Mining, and S&T Mining Company.

The proposed amalgamation is also part of Tata Steel’s journey to simplify the group holding structure. Since 2019, Tata Steel has reduced 116 associated entities (72 subsidiaries have ceased to exist, 20 Associates and JVs have been eliminated and 24 companies are currently under liquidation), said the company in its press release.