    Tata Steel saw record operational performance in FY23: CEO T V Narendran

    The company produced 19.87 Million Tonnes (MT) of steel in the last fiscal as against 19.06 MT in 2021-22.

    PTI
    April 06, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
    Tata Steel India reported a record operational performance in the last financial year despite a challenging environment, according to the company's CEO & MD T V Narendran.

    The company produced 19.87 Million Tonnes (MT) of steel in the last fiscal as against 19.06 MT in 2021-22.

    During the same period, sales were higher at 18.87 MT compared to 18.27 MT in the year-ago period.

    "Tata Steel India reported a record-breaking operational performance in FY23 despite a challenging environment," Narendran said in a statement on Thursday.

    "Our strong marketing network and agile business model enabled us to grow across segments," he added.

    During January-March period, Tata Steel India's production increased to 5.15 MT  from 4.90 MT in the year-ago period.

