Tata Steel run TMH hospital in Jamshedpur to start vaccinating 3,000 health professionals from January 16

India's vaccination programme is set to begin from January 16 (Representative Image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur will kick off the vaccination roll out on January 16, by giving doses to health professionals. Eventually, 3,000 of health professionals will be vaccinated.

Run by Tata Steel, the TMH in Jamshedpur has been the largest COVID care facility in Jharkhand, with over 1,000 beds dedicated for the purpose. As on date, TMH is one of the designated hospitals for conducting COVID vaccine trials.

"We will continue to work with the Govt and as and when further vaccines are made available, we would vaccinate our employees as per the guidelines," a Tata Steel spokesperson said on January 15.

Overall, reports add, about 8,000 health professionals will be given the jabs in the first phase of vaccination in the state. About 16,200 doses of the vaccine arrived on January 13.

Companies across sectors are beginning to make plans to vaccinate employees. Manufacturing companies seem to be leading the way, as few of their employees have the comfort of working from home, and thus are more vulnerable to catch the infection.

The JSW Group, for instance, has begun talks with vaccine makers to procure vaccines for its 25,000 employees and their families. Similarly, JSPL has also engaged with vaccine makers for buying doses.

Vaccines produced by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have got the nod from the government for emergency use.