English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tata Steel ropes in Australia's BHP to jointly study low-emission steelmaking technology

    The partnership aims to help both companies progress toward their climate change goals, and support India’s ambitions to be carbon-neutral by 2070.

    PTI
    July 20, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
    File image of a Tata Steel plant in India

    File image of a Tata Steel plant in India

    Homegrown Tata Steel has partnered with Australia-based BHP to jointly explore low carbon 'iron and steelmaking' technology.

    The partnership aims to help both companies progress toward their climate change goals, and support India’s ambitions to be carbon-neutral by 2070, the domestic steel major said on July 20.

    Tata Steel has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BHP, a leading global resources company, with the intention to jointly study and explore low carbon 'iron and steelmaking' technology, it said in a statement. Under the partnership, Tata Steel and BHP intend to collaborate on ways to reduce the emission intensity of the blast furnace steel route, via two priority areas the use of biomass as a source of energy and the application of carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) in steel production.

    The new technology is to reduce the emission intensity of integrated steel mills by up to 30 per cent. More importantly, these projects demonstrate how abatements applied to the blast furnace iron-making process, which contributes to more than 60 per cent of India’s steel production, can materially reduce the carbon intensity of the existing capacity.

    Rajiv Mukerji, Vice President, Group Strategic Procurement, Tata Steel, said, "We believe strategic collaborations are vital in paving the way for innovations to accelerate the deployment of breakthrough technologies at scale and therefore this partnership with BHP is an important step for us". According to a ministry document, the iron and steel industry globally accounts for around 8 per cent of total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions on an annual basis, whereas in India, it contributes 12 per cent to the total CO2 emissions.

    Close

    Related stories

    Thus, the Indian steel industry needs to reduce its emissions substantially in view of the commitments made at the COP26 climate change conference.
    PTI
    Tags: #Australia #BHP #India #partnership #steel #Tata Steel
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 03:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.