App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel restarts blast furnace at UK steelworks

The life extension project of Blast Furnace 5, described by the Indian steel giant as the "biggest single investment" in its European operations in over five years, is seen as a critical part of its long-term strategy to strengthen its operations in the UK.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel on Tuesday marked a new start at one of the UK's largest steelworks at Port Talbot in Wales with the relaunch of a blast furnace at a cost of "tens of millions of pounds".

The life extension project of Blast Furnace 5, described by the Indian steel giant as the "biggest single investment" in its European operations in over five years, is seen as a critical part of its long-term strategy to strengthen its operations in the UK.

"This project demonstrates our commitment to building a stronger and more sustainable steelmaking business in the UK, now and in the future," said Hans Fischer, Chief Wxecutive of Tata Steel's European operations.

In reference to the impact of Brexit on the company's operations, he said that Tata Steel would hope for a last-minute deal that does not result in a hard Brexit.

related news

Fischer noted, "When you look to our production, more than 70 per cent stays in the UK. So directly the impact of Brexit is maybe not that big. But if our customers are impacted very heavily then that immediately leads to a disturbance in the supply chain and that immediately leads to disturbances in our productions as well. In the short term that's what I'm really worried about".

Tuesday's furnace restart, attended by Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, is expected to extend the operational life of one of two blast furnaces at the plant.

Tata Steel said engineers drained the giant furnace last year in order to carry out vital engineering work, extending its life by five to seven years. Following the relighting of the furnace, the first iron has now been produced and turned into a finished steel product before being delivered to a manufacturing business in the UK.

Once the heart of the furnace, which is normally more than 1,200 degrees Celsius, cooled in 2018, skilled engineers replaced part of the heat resistant interior and vital structural parts.

"The waste gas and dust extraction system was also replaced. The final part of the process involved the hot blast main being opened, injecting air at 1,100 degrees Celsius, bringing the furnace roaring back to life," said Tata Steel in a statement.

This project had been announced in June 2018, alongside the announcement of definitive agreements being signed by Germany's Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel to form a joint venture of their European steel businesses.

Tata Steel is one of Europe's leading steel producers, with steelmaking in the Netherlands and the UK and manufacturing plants across Europe. The company claims to supply "high-quality" steel products across different markets such as construction and infrastructure, automotive, packaging and engineering.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 05:56 pm

tags #Business #Companies #investment #Tata Steel #UK steelworks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.