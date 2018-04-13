App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 13, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel reports lower sales, production in March quarter

The company cited breakdown in the blast furnace at Kalinganagar plant as the main reason for lower production and sales, according to a statement released today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Leading steel producer Tata Steel today reported a 6.23 per cent decline in domestic sales at 3.01 million tonnes (mt) and a 4.06 per cent drop in production at 3.07 mt in the March quarter (Q4FY18).

It had sold 3.21 mt in the domestic market in the same period last year, while the production stood at 3.20 mt.

The company cited breakdown in the blast furnace at Kalinganagar plant as the main reason for lower production and sales, according to a statement released today.

Tata Steel Europe sales volumes were also lower at 2.48 mt in Q4FY18, compared with 2.85 mt in Q4FY17, while the production remained flat at 2.62 mt mainly due to unplanned outages, it said.

However, the production and sales volumes of the company in South East Asia were stable on a quarter-on-quarter basis, according to the release.

The company had earlier this month reported a 11 per cent rise in domestic sales at 12.13 mt in financial year 2017-18, compared with 10.97 mt in FY17.

It's production also increased to 12.48 mt in FY18, against 11.68 mt in the previous year.

Tata Steel said its domestic production improved with better utilisation at Jamshedpur works coupled with continued ramp-up at Kalinganagar in FY18.

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Steel

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.