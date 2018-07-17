Tata Steel plans to raise around $3.1 billion through overseas loans

Tata Steel may raise around USD 3.1 billion through overseas loans to repay existing debt, ahead of the merger of its European operations with Thyssenkrupp, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The raised amount will replace part of the existing debt held by its European businesses, the pricing for which would be done sometime in August.

Tata Steel has started negotiations with multiple banks, including Barclays, JPMorgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Group, DBS Bank and Citigroup, the report suggests.

“The aim is to replace them before September quarter. This will substantially reduce debt burden on Tata Steel’s consolidated operations. The new debt will be cheaper by 30-40 basis points from the current level,” a source told the newspaper.

The steel manufacturer may raise the loan for a period of two to five years, adding a markup over LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate), the report adds.

Tata Steel has agreed to transfer two-third of its USD 18-billion debt to the new joint venture with Thyssenkrupp. The company will service the remaining debt with this loan.

In June, Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp signed definitive agreements to combine their European steel businesses in a 50/50 joint venture in a new company.