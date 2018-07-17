App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Steel plans to raise around $3.1 billion through overseas loans

Tata Steel has agreed to transfer two-third of its $18 billion debt to the new joint venture with Thyssenkrupp. The company will service the remaining debt with this loan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel may raise around USD 3.1 billion through overseas loans to repay existing debt, ahead of the merger of its European operations with Thyssenkrupp, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The raised amount will replace part of the existing debt held by its European businesses, the pricing for which would be done sometime in August.

Tata Steel has started negotiations with multiple banks, including Barclays, JPMorgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Group, DBS Bank and Citigroup, the report suggests.

“The aim is to replace them before September quarter. This will substantially reduce debt burden on Tata Steel’s consolidated operations. The new debt will be cheaper by 30-40 basis points from the current level,” a source told the newspaper.

related news

The steel manufacturer may raise the loan for a period of two to five years, adding a markup over LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate), the report adds.

Tata Steel has agreed to transfer two-third of its USD 18-billion debt to the new joint venture with Thyssenkrupp. The company will service the remaining debt with this loan.

In June, Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp signed definitive agreements to combine their European steel businesses in a 50/50 joint venture in a new company.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 12:34 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Steel #Thyssenkrupp

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.