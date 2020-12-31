Tata Steel optimistic about demand for steel in 2021: CEO TV Narendran

Tata Steel

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of a new strain, Tata Steel is confident that there will be a rise in demand for steel in India in 2021.

"We are seeing an inflow of funds from across sectors and an uptick in the overall consumption. The government’s efforts of improving infrastructure, coupled with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ policy and Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI), are expected to further boost this inflow,” MD and CEO of Tata Steel, TV Narendran, said on December 31 via a company statement.

Additionally, the government’s focus on rural infrastructure projects will also give an impetus to steel demand, he added.

"We believe that the steel demand in the country should grow at least at the rate of GDP growth or higher in FY22,” Narendran said.

On steel prices, he said that globally, prices were likely to stay firm as China was not expected to export large volumes owing to a better balance in their domestic market, and there were no other very significant exporters in the world market.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We are optimistic about the overall demand for steel and hence the performance of the steel industry and Tata Steel," he said.

He added that currently, capacity utilisation of most of the steel producers in the country has improved and they have healthy order books.

"Most steel producers, including us, do prefer to sell more in the domestic market. Overall, the demand-supply situation favours steel producers with strong international prices. We are certainly back to where we were before the pandemic and we expect the trend to continue through FY22. The pandemic, however, is not behind us yet and we cannot let our guard down," he said.