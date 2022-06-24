English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tata Steel Mining completes 100% acquisition of Rohit Ferro-Tech

    On April 12, Tata Steel said its subsidiary Tata Steel Mining Ltd (TSML) has completed the acquisition of 90 per cent stake in RFT in accordance with the approved resolution plan under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

    PTI
    June 24, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
    Tata Steel

    Tata Steel

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Tata Steel Mining has completed the acquisition of remaining 10 per cent equity stake in Rohit Ferro-Tech (RFT) for Rs 20 crore, according to a company statement.

    On April 12, Tata Steel said its subsidiary Tata Steel Mining Ltd (TSML) has completed the acquisition of 90 per cent stake in RFT in accordance with the approved resolution plan under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

    The investment from TSML in RFT was made through a combination of equity of Rs 10 crore and inter-corporate loan of Rs 607.12 crore, the company had said.

    In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the steel giant said the acquisition of 10 per cent equity stake held by the Financial Creditors (FCs) in RFT was completed on June 22, 2022 for approximately Rs 20.06 crore.

    In a bid to augment its ferro alloys processing capacities, Tata Steel has also acquired Odisha-based Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries for Rs 155 crore in an all-cash deal.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Rohit Ferro Tech #Tata Steel
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 12:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.