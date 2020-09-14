Tata Steel management, workers' union sign pact for annual bonus payment

"Despite a difficult year due to COVID-19, Tata Steel honoured its three-year commitment to ensure complete bonus payment to employees," the steel major said in a release.
Tata Steel on September 14 said its management and Tata Workers Union have signed a Memorandum of Settlement for payment of annual bonus for the accounting year 2019-20.
The union and management have mutually agreed to revise the existing annual bonus scheme and make it applicable for financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 for all eligible employees in different locations of the company, it said.