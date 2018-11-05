App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel looks at unified branding for newly-acquired cos

Bhushan Steel's own brand will continue to be in place for now, Anand Sen said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel will adopt a unified branding strategy for all newly-acquired companies, a top official of the steel major said on November 5 .

The company has recently taken over stressed steel plants of Bhushan Steel and the steel business of Usha Martin. It is also vying for more assets referred to the NCLT.

"We will have unified branding of Tata Steel for all the companies, so as to not confuse consumers. However, it would be done only after they are upgraded to meet standards of Tata's quality," Tata Steel (India) President-Steel Business, Anand Sen told PTI.

Bhushan Steel's own brand will continue to be in place for now, he said.

Sources in Tata Steel had earlier said there are several areas that require upgrades in Bhushan Steel plants to meet the standards of the steel giant.

Tata Steel is planning a Rs 500-1,000 crore capex in those plants to carry out debottlenecking activities, Anand added.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 06:26 pm

tags #Bhushan Steel #Business #India #Tata Steel #Usha Martin

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.