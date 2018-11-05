Tata Steel looks at unified branding for newly-acquired cos

Tata Steel will adopt a unified branding strategy for all newly-acquired companies, a top official of the steel major said on November 5 .

The company has recently taken over stressed steel plants of Bhushan Steel and the steel business of Usha Martin. It is also vying for more assets referred to the NCLT.

"We will have unified branding of Tata Steel for all the companies, so as to not confuse consumers. However, it would be done only after they are upgraded to meet standards of Tata's quality," Tata Steel (India) President-Steel Business, Anand Sen told PTI.

Bhushan Steel's own brand will continue to be in place for now, he said.

Sources in Tata Steel had earlier said there are several areas that require upgrades in Bhushan Steel plants to meet the standards of the steel giant.

Tata Steel is planning a Rs 500-1,000 crore capex in those plants to carry out debottlenecking activities, Anand added.