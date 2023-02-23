 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel Long Products buys shares worth Rs 300 crore in Neelchal Ispat

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Tata Steel Long Products - one of the largest specialty steel plants in India in the SBQ segment with an annual capacity of one million tons, is expected to boost its yearly production through the acquisition of Neelchal Ispat.

Tata Steel Long Products has announced that it has acquired shares amounting to Rs 300 crore in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL), an indirect subsidiary of the company.

On February 21, Tata Steel subscribed to 4,68,75,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 54 per share, amounting to Rs 300 crore. This is the company's first tranche investment in Neelachal Ispat.

“On February 21, the company acquired 4,68,75,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 54 per share of NINL for an aggregate value of Rs 300 crore, being Tranche 1 of the investment in the equity shares of NINL.," said Tata Steel in its regulatory filing.

