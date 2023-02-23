Tata Steel Long Products buys shares worth Rs 300 crore in Neelchal Ispat

live bse live

Tata Steel Long Products has announced that it has acquired shares amounting to Rs 300 crore in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL), an indirect subsidiary of the company.

On February 21, Tata Steel subscribed to 4,68,75,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 54 per share, amounting to Rs 300 crore. This is the company's first tranche investment in Neelachal Ispat.

“On February 21, the company acquired 4,68,75,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 54 per share of NINL for an aggregate value of Rs 300 crore, being Tranche 1 of the investment in the equity shares of NINL.," said Tata Steel in its regulatory filing.

With the acquisition, Tata Steel's shareholding in Neelachal Ispat increased to 5.23 percent from 1.88 percent. Being one of the largest specialty steel plants in India in the SBQ segment with an annual capacity of 1 million tonnes, Tata Steel Long Products is expected to boost its yearly production through the acquisition of Neelchal Ispat.

The funding will be utilised towards the working capital and capex requirement of Neelchal Ispat, including start-up of iron and steel plant at Kalinganagar, repayment or prepayment of liabilities and for other general corporate purposes.

Tata Steel Long Products was selected by the government as the strategic buyer of the state-run Neelachal Ispat - an asset owned by central and state public sector undertakings.

Tata Steel submitted the highest bid of Rs 12,100 crore for 93.71 percent stake in the public sector iron and steel production company, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement issued on January 31

Neelchal Ispat has a 1.1 MTPA integrated iron and steel plant at Kalinganagar Odisha, along with iron ore mines with a reserve of 90 MT. It had a turnover of Rs 257.58 crore in FY 2021-22.

At 10:21am, shares of Tata Steel Long Products traded 1.95 percent higher at Rs 665.60 apiece on the BSE.