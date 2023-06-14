English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tata Steel inks deal to cut carbon emissions with Germany's SMS group

    Steel production generates up to 9% of global carbon emissions, according to the World Steel Association, and producers across the globe are investing in technology that can help reduce their share of pollution.

    Reuters
    June 14, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST
    Tata Steel

    Tata Steel

    India's Tata Steel signed an agreement with Germany's SMS group on Wednesday to collaborate on a technology that aims to cut carbon emissions from the steel-making process by more than 50%, the steel maker said in a statement.

    Steel production generates up to 9% of global carbon emissions, according to the World Steel Association, and producers across the globe are investing in technology that can help reduce their share of pollution.

    The two companies will hold technical discussions and demonstrate a decarbonisation technology developed by the SMS group at a blast furnace in Tata's Jamshedpur plant in eastern India as part of the agreement, Tata Steel said.

    The objective of the demonstration will be to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 50% from the blast furnace's baseline operation, it added.

    "India being the second-largest steel producer in the world also places a huge responsibility on large manufacturers like Tata Steel to lead the country's decarbonisation journey," Tata Steel Chief Executive Officer T.V. Narendran said.

    The company said it has set a target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #carbon emissions #Germany #SMS group #Tata Steel
    first published: Jun 14, 2023 10:03 pm