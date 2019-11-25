Tata Steel eyes $1.75bn in funding via European unit : Report

Tata Steel is looking to raise $1.75 billion (equivalent of about Rs 12,563 crore) in syndicated offshore loans through its European unit, reports The Economic Times.

Through this fundraising round, the steel-maker aims to pare down its borrowing costs by nearly 100 basis points (100 bps=1 percentage point).

The loan, which would come with a mark-up on the dollar-based London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), is expected to have a five-year maturity period. The mark-up on it is around 200 to 250 bps, the report added.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

A Letter of Comfort from Tata Steel, the parent company, has helped in a 50 to 70 bps reduction in spreads, the article quotes dealers as saying.