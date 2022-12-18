Tata Steel executes implosion of two obsolete units in coke plant in Jamshedpur

Tata Steel on December 18 said that it has successfully executed the implosion of two obsolete units of coke plant at its Jamshedpur-based production facility.

The coke plant units, which had turned obsolete, will be replaced with newer versions that are equipped with the "latest technology" and are environment-friendly, the company said in a release.

"Tata Steel is replacing the existing Coke Oven Batteries 5, 6 and 7 (combined capacity of 1MnTPA) with new Coke Oven Batteries 6A and 6B (combined capacity of 1MnTPA) in Jamshedpur, with the latest technology and higher energy efficiency," it noted.

'First-of-its-kind' implosion

According to Tata Steel, the implosion activity was a "first-of-its-kind" of engineering activity, as it was carried out in an operating steel plant, involving mega structures, "tallest in India".

The company said it today dismantled a "concrete chimney of 110-meter height (Battery#6 Chimney), along with a 48-meter-tall coal tower".

The implosions were carried out with the help of the contract partner, Edifice Engineering India, and supported by Jet Demolition South Africa, it added.

Earlier, on September 4, the implosion of "model repair shop of 12-meter height" at the Jameshpur facility was executed, followed by the implosion of an "obsolete 110-metre-tall chimney (Battery #5 Chimney)" at the coke plant on November 27. The controlled implosion of the 110-metre-tall chimneys was executed using a mechanical hinge, enabling the structure to fall in one direction with zero degrees of deviation, the release said. "Water curtains" were used to control dust and "trenches with berms" were deployed to absorb vibration, it added, further noting that the use of "steel wires mesh" prevented the debris from getting scattered. "We have completed an important step of safe and controlled implosions of obsolete Coke Plant facilities. This is a testimony to our commitment to operational efficiency, safety, resource optimisation and sustainable growth strategy," Tata Steel's vice president (safety, health and sustainability) Sanjiv Paul said. "The successful execution of these complex implosions showcases our superior engineering capabilities," added Avneesh Gupta, the company's vice president (TQM and engineering & projects).

Moneycontrol News

