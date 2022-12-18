 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel executes implosion of two obsolete units in coke plant in Jamshedpur

Moneycontrol News
Dec 18, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

The coke plant units will be replaced with newer versions, which are equipped with the latest technology and are environment-friendly, the company said.

Visuals of the implosion shared by Tata Steel (Image: Twitter/@TataSteelLtd)

Tata Steel on December 18 said that it has successfully executed the implosion of two obsolete units of coke plant at its Jamshedpur-based production facility.

The coke plant units, which had turned obsolete, will be replaced with newer versions that are equipped with the "latest technology" and are environment-friendly, the company said in a release.

"Tata Steel is replacing the existing Coke Oven Batteries 5, 6 and 7 (combined capacity of 1MnTPA) with new Coke Oven Batteries 6A and 6B (combined capacity of 1MnTPA) in Jamshedpur, with the latest technology and higher energy efficiency," it noted.

'First-of-its-kind' implosion 

According to Tata Steel, the implosion activity was a "first-of-its-kind" of engineering activity, as it was carried out in an operating steel plant, involving mega structures, "tallest in India".

The company said it today dismantled a "concrete chimney of 110-meter height (Battery#6 Chimney), along with a 48-meter-tall coal tower".

The implosions were carried out with the help of the contract partner, Edifice Engineering India, and supported by Jet Demolition South Africa, it added.