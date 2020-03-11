App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 07:44 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tata Steel Europe to cut 1,250 jobs in turnaround push

Besides the job cuts, which would be less than half of what the company had announced last year, Tata Steel said it will not replace employees who have retired or left the company.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Tata Steel Europe is planning to cut 1,250 jobs as it faces "challenging circumstances" and "needs to urgently improve profitability", Chief Executive Officer Henrik Adam said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"Our financial situation is serious and there's an urgent priority to improve the performance of the business and our cash position," Adams said in the memo.



It had in November decided to cut 3,000 jobs across its European business.

The company has outlined details of a transformation programme and continues to be in talks with its European works council to minimise job losses, according to the memo.

"Although it's good news that we are able to minimise the impact on our current employees, we need to progress with speed to secure the future for the business," Adam said.

In response to the Tata Steel's plans, Britain's Unite union has called for "urgent talks" with the company to discuss the implication on the company's UK operations, including the Port Talbot site in South Wales.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 07:36 am

tags #Business #Companies #henrik Adam #Surope #Tata Steel

