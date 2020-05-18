Tata Steel Dutch workers groups blast plans for job cuts

Dutch labour unions and the works council of Tata Steel in the Netherlands on Monday disclosed that the chairman of the subsidiary has been dismissed and vowed to fight against 1,000 proposed job cuts.

In a statement, the company's works council said that Theo Henrar has been dismissed in what they described as "incomprehensible and ill-considered" decisions made in the interests of Tata Steel UK at the expense of the Dutch arm.

"Both the shareholders in India and the European leadership of Tata Steel have been failing to solve problems in Britain for years," it said. "Millions of pounds and euros have not been able to make Tata Steel UK profitable."