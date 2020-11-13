Tata Steel confirms talks with Sweden's SSAB to sell Dutch unit

Tata Steel has confirmed that it's in talks with Sweden's SSAB to sell its unit in the Netherlands, the flagship of its operations in Europe.

The company said it has "commenced discussions with the Supervisory Board and Board of Management of Tata Steel Netherlands and the process will move to the next stage including due diligence and stakeholders’ consultations."

The Netherlands unit has an annual capacity of 7.5 million tonne and has 10,000 employees.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to lower the debt on the company's books.

Simultaneously, the company has also begun the process of separating Tata Steel Netherlands and Tata Steel UK, and "will pursue separate strategic paths for the Netherlands and the UK business in the future", it said. The company has been in talks with the UK government for financial aid to shore up its operations in the country.

"There will be stages in this transaction, and will close it in six to nine months," Executive Director and CFO Koushik Chatterjee, said during an analyst call on November 13.

CEO and Managing Director TV Narendran added that the company is "not expecting competition commission issues" like in its earlier proposed merger with Germany's thyssenkrupp.