MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Steel BSL sets up UV oxidation plant in Odisha to treat cyanide in wastewater

Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 Tata Steel BSL Ltd has set up the world's first ultraviolet oxidation plant in the industry at its facility in Odisha's Dhenkanal..

PTI
August 08, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel BSL Ltd has set up the “world’s first” ultraviolet oxidation plant in the industry at its facility in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district to treat cyanide in coke oven wastewater, a deadly pollutant, the company said.

The UV oxidation unit has been established with support from the research and development team of parent company Tata Steel, it said in a release.

The steel maker said the conventional method of treating cyanide in coke oven wastewater is called solid sludge separation technology, which may lead to cyanide toxicity by secondary means of toxic sludge decomposition.

The UV oxidation technology would address the issue at the Narendrapur plant with capacity to treat 80 cubic metres of wastewater per hour, it said.

“One of the best ways to handle cyanide is complete destruction of it by oxidation,” Tata Steel BSL Chief Operating Officer Subodh Pandey said.

Close

“The UV oxidation plant helps us achieve that and, thus, no footprint is left for further contamination of the environment,” he said.

Tata Steel BSL Ltd, formerly known as Bhushan Steel Ltd, was acquired by Tata Steel in May 2018 through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bamnipal Steel.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Odisha #Tata Steel BSL
first published: Aug 8, 2021 03:14 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.