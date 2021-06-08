Tata Steel BSL sets up 100-bed COVID hospital in Odisha

live bse live

Tata Steel BSL has set up a 100-bed COVID-19 hospital facility near its plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the COVID-19 hospital facility virtually on Monday evening.

Situated at the Kharagprasad Regional Higher Secondary School under Odapada block of the district, the hospital has 50 beds with piped oxygen, 40 beds with oxygen concentrators and 10 ventilator supported ICU beds apart from other medical equipment necessary for providing secondary level care to COVID-19 patients.

Commending Tata Steel BSL and district administration for developing the hospital so fast, Pradhan, said, 'this hospital will strengthen health infrastructure of the region, particularly the people of Dhenkanal and Angul.' Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said this hospital will go a long way in supporting the fight against COVID in the region. With more facility for treatment of COVID patients coming up in interior areas, this will help the patients to get quality healthcare service at the right time, instead of visiting cities.

Thanking the government for constant support during the execution of this project, T V Narendran, Chairman, Tata Steel BSL said Tata Steel and Tata Group have been working with the government both at the Centre and state to fight the COVID-19.

'Apart from supplying more than 45,000 tonne of Oxygen from April 1 till date, we have also been importing containers, setting up medical care and facilities and we are always happy to have the opportunity to do so', Narendran said.

Rajeev Singhal, Managing Director, Tata Steel BSL, said: 'With active and continued help from the government, this COVID-19 hospital was made operational in a record period of two weeks. The hospital has round the clock doctors, paramedics, lab services, X-ray facility, and other necessary secondary care support services.