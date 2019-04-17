App
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel BSL Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 212 cr

Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 5,517.50 crore, from Rs 4,495.98 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tata Steel BSL, formerly Bhushan Steel, Wednesday said its net loss narrowed to Rs 212.36 crore in the quarter ending March. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 21,252.92 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 5,517.50 crore, from Rs 4,495.98 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In May last year, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the resolution plan submitted by Tata Steel Limited to acquire Bhushan Steel through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bamnipal Steel Limited (BNPL).
