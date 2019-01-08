App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel BSL Q3 sales down at 0.92 MT; output almost flat at 1.04 MT

PTI
Tata Steel BSL, formerly known as Bhushan Steel (Company) said on January 8 it has recorded lower sales at 0.92 million tonne (MT) for October-December over the previous quarter on account of inventory sell down and lower demand.

The company had recorded 1.14 MT of sales in the previous quarter, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The production during the third quarter stood at 1.04 MT as against 1.05 MT in the previous quarter.

"Production was in-line with 2Q FY19; Sales volume in 3Q FY19 was lower as 2Q FY19 sales volume included inventory sell-down. Sales was also affected due to softer demand in 3QFY19, mainly in automotive and appliance segments, and inventory replenishment," it said.

Tata Steel BSL Limited, formerly known as Bhushan Steel Limited (Company), is India's fifth largest flat steel producing company with an existing capacity of 5.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2018.

It has India's largest Cold Rolled Steel Plant and is one of the largest suppliers of automotive grade and high carbon special steel in the country.

The company recorded a gross revenue of $2675.79 million (Rs 17,404 crore) in FY18. The organization is spread across India with an employee base of over 5,600.
tags #Business #India #Tata Steel BSL

