Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel arm exits NatSteel Vina

The steelmaker earlier in the month had announced that NatSteel Holdings Pte (NSH) had agreed to sell its entire 56.5 per cent stake in NSV for about Rs 36 crore to Vietnam-based Thai Hung Trading Joint Stock Company.

Tata Steel on Friday said its arm NatSteel Holdings Pte (NSH) has concluded the sale its entire equity stake in NatSteel Vina (NSV) to a Vietnam-based company for Rs 36 crore.

"NSH has today concluded the sale of equity shares in NSV and NSV ceases to be a related party to NSH," the company said in a filing to BSE on Friday.

"This is further to our disclosure dated November 4, 2019 regarding execution of definitive agreements by NatSteel Holdings Pte. Ltd. (NSH) (a step-down subsidiary of Tata Steel) with a Vietnam based company Thai Hung Trading Joint Stock Company to divest its entire equity stake held in NSV (56.5%)," the filing said.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 07:22 pm

