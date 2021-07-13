Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal on govt's shortlist of buyers for Neelachal Ispat: Report

ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel, Meil and Tata Steel are some of the companies that have been shortlisted as potential buyers of Neelachal lspat Nigam. (Representative image)

The government has shortlisted top steelmakers as potential buyers of state-run Neelachal lspat Nigam.

ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (Meil) and Tata Steel are some of the companies that have been shortlisted after submitting expressions of interest (EoIs), Mint has reported.

The bidders are now in the request for proposal (RFP) stage, the report said. "The RFP has been issued with the bidders doing due diligence," a source told the publication.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) has appointed SBI Capital Markets as the transaction adviser for the disinvestment.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Spokespersons for SBI Capital Markets, JSW Steel and Tata Steel declined to comment when contacted by Mint.

A Megha Engineering and Infrastructure spokesperson said, "There is no immediate comment from our side, but the information is correct."

Spokespersons for the Ministry of Finance, Dipam and ArcelorMittal had not yet responded.

The draft share transfer agreement has been issued and site visits scheduled, the report said, adding the data room had been opened up for the bidders.