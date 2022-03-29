English
    Tata Steel appoints Noel Naval Tata as additional director

    A decision in this regard was taken by the board of the company at its meeting held on Monday, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    March 29, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
    File image: (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

    File image: (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

     
     
    Tata Steel has appointed Noel Naval Tata, a trustee on the boards of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, its additional director and designated him as the vice-chairman.

    A decision in this regard was taken by the board of the company at its meeting held on Monday, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

    "Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors (have) considered and unanimously approved the appointment of Noel Naval Tata as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) effective March 28, 2022. Further, the Board designated Noel Naval Tata as the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors,” the filing said on Monday.

    Noel Naval Tata serves as a trustee on the boards of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

    He is currently the Chairman of Tata International Limited, Voltas Limited, Tata Investment Corporation Limited and is the Vice Chairman of Titan Company Limited.

    Besides, he is also on the Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited and Smiths Plc.

    Before joining Tata International, he worked with Trent Limited, serving as its Managing Director for more than 11 years.

    Noel Naval Tata was appointed as the Vice-Chairman of Trent Limited in 2012 and later as Chairman in 2014.

    According to the filing, he will continue to serve as the Chairman of Trent, where he has overseen the growth of Trent across formats.

    Noel Naval Tata graduated from Sussex University (UK) and has completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from INSEAD.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Noel Naval Tata #Tata Steel
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 01:13 pm
