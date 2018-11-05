App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel aims 30 million tonne India capacity by 2025

"With expansion and new capacities, we expect that by 2025, we can have 30 million tonne capacity in India," Tata Steel (India) President-Steel Business, Anand Sen said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel Ltd is eyeing an installed capacity of around 30 million tonne per annum by 2025 in India from the existing 18.5 million tonne, a senior company official said on Monday.

The steel major has recently taken over Bhushan Steel and Usha Martin plants, which has a combined rated capacity of 7 million tonne per annum.

"With expansion and new capacities, we expect that by 2025, we can have 30 million tonne capacity in India," Tata Steel (India) President-Steel Business, Anand Sen said here.

He was speaking about Tata Steel in context to the steel sector's performance and outlook, on the sidelines of a curtain raiser event for an upcoming Indian Institute of Metals' programme.

related news

Sen said the planned 30-million-tonne capacity was based on the projected capacity of the Kalinganagar plant to 8 million tonne after its second phase of expansion, the Jamshedpur plant (13.5 million tonne) and the two recently-acquired steel companies.

The total capacity of the steel giant stands at 27 million tonne, taking into account its European operations.

Speaking about Bhushan Steel, Sen said in the current fiscal, it will achieve 4-4.2 million tonne production.

"We are still evaluating capex in the plant (Bhushan Steel), but estimate it may require about Rs 500-1,000 crore," he added.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 05:18 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Steel

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.