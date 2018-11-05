Tata Steel aims 30 million tonne India capacity by 2025

Tata Steel Ltd is eyeing an installed capacity of around 30 million tonne per annum by 2025 in India from the existing 18.5 million tonne, a senior company official said on Monday.

The steel major has recently taken over Bhushan Steel and Usha Martin plants, which has a combined rated capacity of 7 million tonne per annum.

"With expansion and new capacities, we expect that by 2025, we can have 30 million tonne capacity in India," Tata Steel (India) President-Steel Business, Anand Sen said here.

He was speaking about Tata Steel in context to the steel sector's performance and outlook, on the sidelines of a curtain raiser event for an upcoming Indian Institute of Metals' programme.

Sen said the planned 30-million-tonne capacity was based on the projected capacity of the Kalinganagar plant to 8 million tonne after its second phase of expansion, the Jamshedpur plant (13.5 million tonne) and the two recently-acquired steel companies.

The total capacity of the steel giant stands at 27 million tonne, taking into account its European operations.

Speaking about Bhushan Steel, Sen said in the current fiscal, it will achieve 4-4.2 million tonne production.

"We are still evaluating capex in the plant (Bhushan Steel), but estimate it may require about Rs 500-1,000 crore," he added.