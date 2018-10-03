Tata Starbucks appoints Navin Gurnaney as CEO

Tata Starbucks on Wednesday announced appointment of Navin Gurnaney as the new chief executive beginning January 1, 2019, to replace Sumitro Ghosh, who is returning to the US for a role within Starbucks.

Gurnaney will be the third head of the company since its entry in October 2012 and will be responsible for driving the overall strategic direction and vision and further strengthening business.

He is returning to Starbucks after first joining in 2004 where he was a leader on US business for eight years.

Starbucks entered the domestic market in October 2012 through an equal joint venture with Tata Global Beverages and currently operates 128 stores.