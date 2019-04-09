App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Sponge Iron acquires steel business of Usha Martin

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Pattnaik, Managing Director, Tata Sponge, welcomed the UML officers to Tata Sponge family.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Sponge Iron, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, has acquired the steel business of Usha Martin Limited (UML), a company release said on April 9.

"A meeting was organised today between the senior management of Tata Sponge and UML followed by a Town Hall meeting with all the officers of UML," the release said.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Pattnaik, Managing Director, Tata Sponge, welcomed the UML officers to Tata Sponge family.

He said: "It is indeed a moment of great pride for all of us in Tata Sponge that today Usha Martin has become an integral part of the Tata Steel Group. India is on the cusp of growth and it is a great opportunity for all players in the steel industry to leverage this growth opportunity. Usha Martin is an established wire rod producer with significant equity in the market place."

related news

Tata Steel signed a definitive agreement with UML to acquire their steel business in September 2018.

The Company has completed the acquisition of steel business undertaking including captive power plants, today, pursuant to a cash consideration (after adjustment for negative working capital and debt like items) payable to UML of Rs 4,094 crore, which is subject to further hold backs of Rs 640 crore, pending transfer of some of the assets including mines and certain land parcels, the release said. The acquisition involves UMLs 1.0 MnTPA specialty steel plant in Jamshedpur that makes alloy based long products, a functional iron ore mine, a coal mine under development and captive power plants.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Business #India #Tata Steel

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai: CSK lose Shane Watso ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi talks to News18 Group Edito ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi says crew started laughing when ...

Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Ele ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spott ...

Javed Akhtar details the reason why wrote a nationalist song for th ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

In Andhra, Elections Are All About Three Cs: Cash, Caste and Casting a ...

Japan Military's F-35 Lightning II Stealth Fighter Jet Reported Missin ...

NIA Summons Former PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir in Weapons Loot Case

EC Seeks Report on PM Modi's Balakot Strike Remarks Aimed At First-Tim ...

Polling to be Held as Per Schedule Despite Naxal Attack: Chhattisgarh ...

IIT-Kanpur Set to Refer Dalit Scholar’s Thesis to External Technical ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Taking Away Bal Thackeray's Voting Rights

Algeria MPs Elect First New President in 20 Years

Now, MP Top Cop Wants Action Against CRPF for 'Creating Panic' in Resi ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha elections in ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

Veteran Kerala Congress leader K M Mani passes away

Repeat of 1996 in 2019 a real possibility: Chandrababu Naidu on a 'Thi ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy puts CPM in tough spot; Left party ma ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

Rahul Gandhi pitches NYAY as a remedy to demonetisation ills; but can ...

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur set to lose national record, Asian title aft ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.